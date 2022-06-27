Health officials report first presumptive monkeypox case in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Health officials in Minnesota have reported the first presumptive case of monkeypox in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the presumptive case was detected in an adult in the Twin Cities area who likely caught the virus while traveling abroad.

The infected person is receiving outpatient care, and the health department is conducting contact tracing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox has been recently detected "in several countries that don't normally report monkeypox, including the United States." Cases have been found in 26 states besides Minnesota in connection with the latest outbreak.

MDH officials said the virus "does not easily spread between people with casual contact, but transmission can occur through contact with infectious sores and body fluids; contaminated items, such as clothing or bedding; or through respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact."

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, head and muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. It's also possible to contract the virus and show no symptoms.

According to the health department, most people recover from the virus in two to four weeks with no treatment, but in rare cases, monkeypox can be fatal.