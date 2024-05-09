1 injured in fiery crash between firetruck, minivan in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A firefighter was injured in a crash between a firetruck and a minivan in the north metro Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a firetruck was traveling eastbound on 66th Avenue North in Brooklyn Center with its lights and siren activated. While crossing the intersection of Highway 252, it collided with a Toyota Sienna driving northbound on the highway.

At one point after the crash, the Sienna caught on fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished.

MnDOT

There were three people in the firetruck at the time of the crash — the driver, a front passenger and a rear passenger. The rear passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No one else went to the hospital, according to the state patrol.

The cars is under investigation.