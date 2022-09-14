Firefighters battle blaze at Blaine home
BLAINE, Minn. – Firefighters were able to stop a fire from destroying a Blaine home Tuesday evening.
Fire officials say it started inside an attached garage of a home on Arnold Palmer Drive. Residents were able to make it out of the home safely, and crews got the fire under control before it spread further.
A neighbor's house sustained some damage from the fire.
