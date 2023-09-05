Firefighters across the metro respond to fire at a quadplex in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Firefighters from several departments responded to a fire at a quadplex in Minnetonka overnight.
This happened at County Road 101 and Covington Road. The Minnetonka Fire Department said they were on the scene of a fire shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A photographer with WCCO went to the scene and reported that there was significant damage to at least three of the apartment units and a garage.
One family told WCCO that the fire grew very quickly.
"I was doing a paper for school tomorrow and I look outside the window and I'm like, 'oh, hey, the moon is orange,'" said one of the teenage family members.
According to officials, all the residents got out of the quadplex safely.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
