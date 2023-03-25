Watch CBS News
Firefighter injured in North Minneapolis house fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- A firefighter sustained minor injuries Friday afternoon while battling a home fire in North Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a one-and-a-half-story home on the 4300 block of James Avenue North around 6:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to smoke showing from the front of the building and heavy fire from the back. They extinguished the fire on the first floor that extended into the attic space and roof line.

One firefighter received first aid on the scene after they were hit by falling debris, MFD says.

No residents were on the scene at the time of the fire and the home has been deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

