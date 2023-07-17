Fire damages townhomes in Otsego

Video: Fire breaks out at townhomes in Otsego

OTSEGO, Minn. -- A fire damaged multiple townhomes in Otsego Sunday night.

According to the Elk River Fire Department, crews from multiple cities responded just after 8 p.m. to a "heavily involved" townhome fire. It happened near the intersection of Highway 101 and 70th Street Northeast.

Tonight at 20:06, Elk River Fire was dispatched to a report of a townhome fire in Otsego. Automatic aid brought in... Posted by Elk River Fire Department on Sunday, July 16, 2023

The department said firefighters "fought aggressively against the fire," but three units sustained damage. There were only minor injuries reported.

The fire's cause is being investigated.