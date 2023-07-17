Fire damages townhomes in Otsego
OTSEGO, Minn. -- A fire damaged multiple townhomes in Otsego Sunday night.
According to the Elk River Fire Department, crews from multiple cities responded just after 8 p.m. to a "heavily involved" townhome fire. It happened near the intersection of Highway 101 and 70th Street Northeast.
The department said firefighters "fought aggressively against the fire," but three units sustained damage. There were only minor injuries reported.
The fire's cause is being investigated.
