Fire destroys Sydney's Frozen Custard shop in Grand Marais

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – Video shows smoke rising from a popular stop along Minnesota's North Shore.

Fire broke out Monday at about 11 a.m. at Sydney's Frozen Custard in Grand Marais.

Jaye White

The owners say no one was hurt, but the building is destroyed. The shop wasn't open for the season yet. The state fire marshal is trying to figure out how the fire started.

Another fire burned through Grand Marais almost exactly three years ago. On the day after Easter in 2020, flames destroyed three businesses. No one was hurt.