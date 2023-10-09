Fire destroys Stone Hill Bar & Grill near Randall

RANDALL, Minn. — A Bar in Morrison County was reduced to rubble after a fire made it a total loss.

Flames broke out just after 6 a.m. Sunday at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, just outside the city of Randall.

The Randall, Scandia Valley and Camp Ripley fire departments were all called in to fight the flames.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

The state fire marshall is assisting.