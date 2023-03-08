Fire damages two boats in Inver Grove Heights

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Two boats went up in flames along the Mississippi River in Inver Grove Heights on Tuesday evening.

Fire officials say they were called to a boat fire near the 6100 block of Doffing Avenue around 7 p.m. One boat, which was about 50 feet long, was engulfed and a second boat soon caught on fire.

One firefighter fell into the river while trying to put the fire out. He was not injured.

The fires were extinguished two hours later. The boats were damaged, but they're still floating.

Officials do not know what caused the fire, and the incident is under investigation.