Fire damages Maple Grove's historic Village Hall

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – A treasured piece of Maple Grove history was damaged by fire Tuesday night.

The city's fire department says crews rushed to Maple Grove Village Hall at about 9:15 p.m. 

They arrived to find "fire showing from the rear of [the] building with significant smoke." The fire was under control about an hour later. 

MGFD says the building was "used as the primary offices of Maple Grove from 1939 until 1975. Most recently the building is used for park and recreation programming by the City of Maple Grove."

The cause is still under investigation.

October 18, 2022

