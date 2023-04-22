Watch CBS News
Fire damages Maple Grove townhouse

By WCCO Staff

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Crews battled a townhouse fire early Saturday morning in Maple Grove.

Fire Chief Tim Bush says it happened near 96th Avenue and Queensland Lane.

All of the residents were outside of the home when firefighters arrived, but one was taken to a hospital for observation. No one else was hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping those residents find somewhere else to stay.

April 22, 2023 / 6:01 PM

