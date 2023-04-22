Fire damages Maple Grove townhouse
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Crews battled a townhouse fire early Saturday morning in Maple Grove.
Fire Chief Tim Bush says it happened near 96th Avenue and Queensland Lane.
All of the residents were outside of the home when firefighters arrived, but one was taken to a hospital for observation. No one else was hurt.
The American Red Cross is helping those residents find somewhere else to stay.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.