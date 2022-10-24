Watch CBS News
Local News

Burning brush spurs "out-of-control grass fire" near Norwood Young America

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 24, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 24, 2022 01:28

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. -- An improperly extinguished and unpermitted brush burn led to an "out-of-control grass fire" west of the metro Sunday afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.

A 911 call about the fire brought deputies to the 11000 block of County Road 33 just before 3 p.m. Other agencies, including nine fire departments, also responded.

According to the sheriff's office, a resident had burned a pile of brush on Saturday without a permit. The resident thought the fire was out, but it reignited on Sunday and "spread quickly to surrounding properties," the sheriff's office said.

Surrounding fields and property owned by utility companies were damaged, but no one was injured.

The sheriff's office is investigating the fire.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 11:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.