"Fire Country" episode "Alert the sheriff" airs April 12

"Fire Country" to air episode directed by star Max Thieriot "Fire Country" to air episode directed by star Max Thieriot 01:56

After a fire camp inmate escapes from Three Rock, the deputy sheriff with a surprising connection to the Leones, Mickey (Morena Baccarin), is called to investigate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Directed by series star, creator and executive producer Max Thieriot.

STORY BY: Joan Rater & Tony Phelan & Max Thieriot

WRITTEN BY: Joan Rater & Tony Phelan

DIRECTED BY: Max Thieriot