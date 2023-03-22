Massive fire breaks out at John Deere dealership in western Minnesota

Fire breaks out at John Deere dealership in western Minnesota

MADISON, Minn. – More than a dozen fire departments are working to battle a massive fire Tuesday night at a tractor dealership in far-western Minnesota.

The Lac qui Parle County Emergency Management team says the fire broke out at about 7:45 p.m. at the John Deere Midwest Machine Implement Dealer in Madison.

The fire was contained about three hours later, but crews will work overnight to keep it in check.

Oliver Griffin

Local leaders are urging families to conserve water. No injures have been reported, and evacuees are being advised to meet at Madison Mercantile, located at 601 1st St. Several hotel rooms are available as of 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Canby Inn & Suites, located at 127 1st St. W. in Canby.

