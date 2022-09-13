Fire breaks out at homeless encampment near 35W in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A fire that broke out at a homeless encampment near Interstate 35W in Minneapolis was believed to have started after a propane cylinder exploded.

Fire crews responded to the blaze early Monday evening. It was located near New Brighton Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find a large uncontrolled campfire of wooden pallets. A number of trees and brush nearby had also caught on fire.

Firefighters climbed over a fence to bring the hose far enough where they could reach the fire.

No damage to any buildings nearby was reported, although multiple tarp tents did burn.

No one was reported injured.