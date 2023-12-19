Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Fire at Mankato high school prompts early dismissal, fight breaks out in parking lot

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

4 things to know from Dec. 19, 2023
4 things to know from Dec. 19, 2023 01:38

MANKATO, Minn. — A fire that started in a second-floor bathroom prompted an early dismissal for Mankato East High School students Tuesday.

According to police, crews responded to a call of smoke at about 9:15 a.m. By the time they had arrived, the fire was already extinguished, but there was some damage noted.

Because of the smoke, school administrators decided to dismiss students early for the day, at about 10:40 a.m.

While students were being sent home, a fight broke out between a group of students in the school's parking lot. A number of agencies responded to the dust-up, and five students were detained for their involvement.

One of the students was taken into custody at Carver County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly assaulting an officer.

No one was reported to have been injured in any of these events. Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

Eric Henderson
eric-henderson-2.jpg

Eric Henderson is WCCO and CBS Minnesota's web content manager. He has won three Emmy Awards, as well as an Edward R. Murrow Award. Aside from overseeing the digital product, Eric has also written extensively on film and media.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 3:56 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.