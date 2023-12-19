Fire at Mankato high school prompts early dismissal, fight breaks out in parking lot

4 things to know from Dec. 19, 2023

4 things to know from Dec. 19, 2023

MANKATO, Minn. — A fire that started in a second-floor bathroom prompted an early dismissal for Mankato East High School students Tuesday.

According to police, crews responded to a call of smoke at about 9:15 a.m. By the time they had arrived, the fire was already extinguished, but there was some damage noted.

Because of the smoke, school administrators decided to dismiss students early for the day, at about 10:40 a.m.

While students were being sent home, a fight broke out between a group of students in the school's parking lot. A number of agencies responded to the dust-up, and five students were detained for their involvement.

One of the students was taken into custody at Carver County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly assaulting an officer.

No one was reported to have been injured in any of these events. Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.