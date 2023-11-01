Finn Sisu owner leaves post after 50 years, hands store over to employees

Cross-country skier and shop owner expresses his deep love for the sport

ST. PAUL, Minn. — This winter, cross country skiing will be different than it's been the last 50 years. One of the community's biggest advocates is leaving his post as owner of Finn Sisu.

When it comes to Ahvo Taipale's accomplishments it's hard to know where to start. He helped design the Nordic Track and then there's the Olympians he has coached and mentored, like Jessie Diggins

"I knew this young girl was gonna go a long way," he said.

He also knew Minnesota was the perfect place for this shop he created 50 years ago. After immigrating for school, he saw this state as perfect for more cross country skiing.

"Minnesota is very much like like Finland, Finland has 100 thousand lakes," he said.

So he built Finn Sisu in St. Paul while also building community.

"I think of cross country people as just a tremendous group of people. I have really loved the camaraderie and attitude of these people who enjoy winter. They are not complaining about winter. They are positive, I say this often, I have had only three bad days in 45 years, 50 years," he said.

And after five decades, he says he's crossed his finish line. He is handing over the store to three longtime employees who will own the shop, despite outside offers. Nate Rhode is one of the new owners.

"We love it, we want to continue to get more people is this and that's why we are here – and Ahvo's set a good example for that. It was always focused on the community and we want to continue to do that," Rhode said.

"That was my goal, to improve skiing and level of performance in Minnesota," said Taipale.

He's is far from slowing down, last season he skied 127 days at Battle Creek Park, and plans to do the same this season.

He will also spend time visiting family in Finland and helping Ramsey County to keep building the ski infrastructure.