Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.
It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.
The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
