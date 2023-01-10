Watch CBS News
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. –  Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.

The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.

