Fight breaks out after stabbing at Washburn High School; 2 teens injured, 1 arrested

MINNEAPOLIS -- A fight broke out at a Minneapolis high school Thursday evening after a reported stabbing, resulting in two teenagers getting injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it responded to a report of a stabbing at Washburn High School around 7:43 p.m.

Officers from MPD's fifth precinct found a 17-year-old not with a non-life-threatening stab wound when they arrived on the scene.

Investigators say that preliminary information indicates a large fight occurred after the stabbing, with the crowd scattering once officers arrived.

The crowd is reported to have involved several dozen juveniles.

Officers say they heard shots and saw what they believed to be muzzle flashes. A short time later, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gun in a nearby yard. They took the boy into custody.

MPD says a 15-year-old boy later arrived at HCMC with a potentially life-threatening injury in connection to the fight, but not related to a stabbing or shooting.

MPD is investigating.