Minnesota's Fentanyl crisis: The families left behind
MINNEAPOLIS — This week, WCCO is giving you an inside look at the fentanyl crisis.
This story is of families who have lost a loved one to a fentanyl overdose or poisoning. Mothers and fathers who have buried a child. A fiancé riddled with guilt.
RELATED: More Minnesotans, including children, succumbing to fentanyl-related deaths
In the video above, WCCO brought five families together to learn about the loss and the reality of the fentanyl epidemic.
Thursday night at 6 p.m., we examine a solution. A thin strip of paper that can help save lives. How a family's tragic loss ignited their resolve to push for them.
