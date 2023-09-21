Watch CBS News
Minnesota's Fentanyl crisis: The families left behind

By Jennifer Mayerle

MINNEAPOLIS — This week, WCCO is giving you an inside look at the fentanyl crisis.

This story is of families who have lost a loved one to a fentanyl overdose or poisoning. Mothers and fathers who have buried a child. A fiancé riddled with guilt.

In the video above, WCCO brought five families together to learn about the loss and the reality of the fentanyl epidemic.

Thursday night at 6 p.m., we examine a solution. A thin strip of paper that can help save lives. How a family's tragic loss ignited their resolve to push for them. 

