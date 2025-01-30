Chaska man pleads guilty to role in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

Feeding Our Future oversight by Minnesota Department of Education deemed “inadequate” by auditor

MINNEAPOLIS — A 40-year-old Chaska man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Mohamed Noor — who also went by Deeq Darajo — pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the United States Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

Court documents say between November 2020 and January 2022, Noor "knowingly participated in a scheme to defraud a federal child nutrition program designed to provide free meals to children in need."

Noor reportedly submitted his application to be enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program through Feeding Our Future employee Abdikerm Eidleh. Charges say, under Eidleh's direction, Noor would sign forms with fake meal counts and fabricated invoices despite never serving any meals to children.

Noor paid kickbacks to Eidleh in exchange for sponsorship from Feeding Our Future in the federal program, according to the plea agreement.

Court documents say Noor fraudulently obtained $1.3 million in federal child nutrition program funds. Nearly all of the money was transferred to Eidleh or intercepted by him without Noor's knowledge. Noor allegedly received just over $52,000.

Noor's sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

In 2022, the federal government charged Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock and more than 70 others in what U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger called "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States." Bock maintains she is innocent of any wrongdoing.

The defendants are accused of using the majority of the stolen money to buy homes, property, luxury vehicles, jewelry and to pay for travel.