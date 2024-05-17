Feeding Frogtown look to raise money for food truck to fill in gap left by food shelf closings

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A local food shelf is raising money for a refrigerated food truck to help meet the growing need.

Organizers said they supply food to more than 1,000 people a week through two events. They added their work has become a necessity after the sudden loss of two local food shelves in the area.

Feeding Frogtown holds a biweekly food distribution at the West Minnehaha Recreation Center in St. Paul, and weekly satellite distributions at eight locations in Frogtown including Liberty Plaza, Como Place Apartments and Mount Airy.

The satellite distributions are made possible with the help of several local restaurants that have partnered with the organization to prepare nutritious meals to donate.

Organizers said they need a refrigerated truck as a reliable and consistent way to store and transport foods and meals throughout the Frogtown neighborhood. In addition to the refrigerated truck, they are also looking for a partner to continue to grow the organization.

The organization is in need of $50,000 for the truck and have started a GoFundMe to raise money.

The food distribution at the West Minnehaha Recreation Center takes place every other Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The satellite food distributions times vary. A list can be found here.

For more information on Feeding Frogtown, click here.