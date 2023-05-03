Watch CBS News
What do moms really want for Mother's Day?

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A bouquet of pink flowers, or a charm bracelet, are common gift ideas for Mother's Day. While mom may enjoy these more traditional gifts, a new study shows what moms actually want. 

A poll conducted by OnePoll of 2,000 moms found that the thing moms want the most on their special day is time. Time to rest and spend quality time with their family, and to take a break from being the super mom they are every other day of the year.

Curious to find out what else mom wants? Click here for more information. 

First published on May 3, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

