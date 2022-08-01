Watch CBS News
Consumer

Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari says inflation outpacing wage increases for many

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Kashkari: Inflation outpacing wage gains
Kashkari: Inflation outpacing wage gains 00:39

MINNEAPOLIS -- The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says most Americans are making more money, but inflation means we're not feeling the benefits.

Neel Kashkari appeared on "Face The Nation" over the weekend.

"For most Americans, their wages are going up, but they're not going up as fast as inflation. So most Americans, real wages, real incomes are going down," Kashkari said. "We need to get the economy back into balance before this really does become a wage driven inflation story."

Kashkari told host John Dickerson there are many factors at play, including supply chain issues.

He says the Federal Reserve is committed to doing what it can to bring inflation down.

"We don't want to see the economy overheating. We would love it if we can transition to a sustainable economy without tipping the economy into recession. There's not a great record of doing that. Typically when the economy slows down, it slows down by quite a bit, especially if it's the central bank that is inducing the slowdown. So we're going to do everything we can to try to avoid a recession. But we are committed to bringing inflation down and we're going to do what we need to do," Kashkari said.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 9:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.