Federal prison facilities in Duluth and central Wisconsin to be deactivated

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal prison facilities in Duluth and central Wisconsin are facing deactivation due to staff shortages, a limited budget and crumbling infrastructure, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In a release, the agency said the federal prison camp in Duluth is being deactivated to make the most of current resources and address safety issues.

"FPC Duluth has an aging and dilapidated infrastructure, including several condemned buildings that have contaminants such as asbestos and lead paint," the agency said Thursday.

Most of the 89 employees at the facility will be moved to a federal prison in Sandstone and adults in custody will be moved to other facilities. According to CBS affiliate Northern News Now, there are 736 inmates at the Duluth prison camp.

The agency is also deactivating the federal correctional institution satellite camp in Oxford, Wisconsin in an effort to "maximize existing resources."

All adults in custody at the satellite camp were moved to other prisons in June and employees were moved to the main facility in Oxford.

The agency says prisons in Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are also being deactivated, and officials are working to move those in custody within 500 miles of their intended release location.

A federal prison in California is permanently being closed following an assessment of its security and infrastructure. The institution has been the focus of controversy for a number of years due to years of abuse, decay and mismanagement.