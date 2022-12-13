Federal grant will help DNR restore moose habitat

MINNEAPOLIS -- Good news for Minnesota moose -- the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be able to further its mission to restore moose habitat thanks to a new federal grant.

More than $443,000 will go to the planning stage.

The DNR said the goal is to restore three areas of 10,000 to 50,000 acres each in northeastern parts of the state.

The agency hopes the project will help address the declining moose population in Minnesota.