FBI investigating after suspected explosive materials found in Faribault home

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Federal agents are investigating after officers found materials potentially used to create explosives in a southern Minnesota home Friday.

The Faribault Police Department says officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers determined an 18-year-old man at the residence was suffering from a mental health crisis.

While evaluating the situation, officers noticed unknown chemicals and materials believed to be used for the construction of explosive materials, police said.

Upon execution of a search warrant, the unknown items were seized.

FPD says it is working with state and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, as they continue to investigate the incident.

The 18-year-old man remains detained on a mental health hold and has not been charged yet.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 1:38 PM

