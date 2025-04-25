FBI arrests Wisconsin judge for obstruction in immigration case

Wisconsin judge arrested for alleged obstruction in an immigration case, FBI says

The FBI on Friday arrested a Wisconsin county judge on obstruction charges, accusing her of preventing the arrest of a man by immigration authorities during a federal law enforcement operation at her courthouse.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Milwaukee County Circuit judge Hannah Dugan "intentionally misdirected federal agents away" from an immigrant who is in the U.S. illegally and was set to be arrested.

Patel said that the man, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, was later arrested and is currently being detained.

Dugan was arrested at 8 a.m. on Friday at the courthouse where Dugan works, according to a federal law enforcement source. She was charged with two counts of obstruction and released from detention after making an initial appearance in federal court.

People gather to demonstrate the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan, outside the Federal courthouse in Milwaukee on Friday, April 25, 2025. Devi Shastri / AP

According to a sworn statement by an FBI agent, Flores-Ruiz was deported from the United States in 2013 and illegally reentered the U.S. again. During this period, Flores-Ruiz was accused of committing battery.

After a fingerprint match from Florez-Ruiz's first arrest in 2013 and a local case in Milwaukee, a warrant for his arrest and deportation was issued by ICE.

While Flores-Ruiz was scheduled to appear before Dugan for a criminal court appearance, law enforcement waited outside of her courtroom to arrest him on an administrative warrant.

The FBI agent said in the statement that "arrest team members reported that while waiting outside of the courtroom, a woman approached and took photos of arrest team members," just before Flores-Ruiz arrived at the court with his attorney.

A courtroom deputy told the FBI agent that the woman who took the photos of the arrest team showed the pictures to Judge Dugan while she was on the bench in her courtroom, and "Dugan became visibly angry, commented that the situation was 'absurd,' left the bench, and entered chambers."

Judge Dugan then approached the arrest team with another judge in the public hallway.

"Witnesses uniformly reported that Judge Duganwas visibly upset and had a confrontational, angry demeanor," the agent wrote. Dugan, according to witnesses, told the arrest team to go to the chief judge's office to speak with them about the permissibility of making the arrest inside the courthouse, and looked around the hallway near her courtroom to seek out other law enforcement officers who were waiting to arrest Flores-Ruiz.

One agent, who Dugan did not recognize as part of the arrest team, remained in the hallway waiting for Flores-Ruiz.

After that, the special agent said multiple witnesses in Dugan's courtroom saw her say, "Wait, come with me," to Flores-Ruizas he headed toward the public courtroom exit where the officers were waiting.

"Judge Dugan then escorted Flores-Ruiz and his counsel out of the courtroom through the 'jury door,' which leads to a nonpublic area of the courthouse," the agent wrote, adding that Dugan also instructed the man's attorney to also leave the courtroom through that door.

Agents later spotted Flores-Ruiz "looking around the hallway," in the courthouse and followed him out of the courthouse, where a foot chase ensued and he was arrested.

Dugan's arraignment is set for May 15.