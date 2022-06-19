Families flock to beaches, ice cream shops to beat the heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's no denying that Minnesota summers are short. It's why many families are embracing the sizzling temperatures Father's Day weekend by spending time outdoors near pools and lakes.

"We enjoy the heat, I like summer," said Any Vick.

His family and friends spent the afternoon at Bryant Lake as temperatures climbed well into the 90s, with a heat index closer to 100 degrees.

"Just taking in our short Minnesota summer and we thought today would be a good day to cool off at the beach and just relax," said Kris Vick.

From sandcastles and sand angels, to bathing in ice cream at Sebastian Joe's in Minneapolis's Linden Hills, many people took advantage of the weekend heat with lines out the door at ice cream shops.

"We have friends who live in Florida and they get this all the time, but we have to seize the day. We have to come out and play in the good weather when we can," said Bryan, as he ate ice cream with his grandchildren.

"Everyone's really excited, you know, cuz it's like hot, it's the weekend," said Sebastian Joe's employee Braden Abbey. "It's really cute seeing all the fathers and their little like daughters and sons coming up and getting ice cream."

Cooling centers are open across Hennepin and Ramsey counties for those needing an air-conditioned environment. Click here for the full list.