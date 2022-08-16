State patrol investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 280 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in St. Paul late Monday night.
The patrol said a 45-year-old man on a motorcycle lost control on Highway 280 around 11:15 p.m. while navigating the curve to Interstate 94.
No one else was involved in the crash. The state patrol has not yet identified the motorcyclist.
