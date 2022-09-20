Watch CBS News
Fatal hit-and-run crash investigated in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man near where he lived.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the crash happened near the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Police say that the man was found dead in a roadway, and the vehicle that struck him had fled the scene. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash. It's been impounded.

Investigators are still looking into leads; they did not say they have anyone in custody.

The identity of the man killed in the crash has not been released. The Hennepin County medical examiner is involved in the case.

