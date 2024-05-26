Woman killed in crash on I-94 in St. Paul was drunk and unbelted, state patrol says

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis woman was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it occurred just before 3 a.m. on the interstate near St. Peter Street, just south of the State Capitol complex.

The victim, 38, was speeding and unbelted while driving drunk, the state patrol says.

She lost control of her vehicle, which then rolled on the freeway.