Fatal crash in Vermillion Township closes portion of Highway 52

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A portion of Highway 52 is shut down on Saturday after a fatal crash in Vermillion Township.

The crash happened just before noon at Highway 52 and 190th Street. State Patrol says a sedan was traveling north when it veered into the southbound lane. There, it was hit straight on by a dump truck. The debris then hit a car that was following the dump truck.

The highway will be shut down in both directions for a "significant amount of time" from 200th Street to County Road 46, authorities say.

State Patrol says they are still investigating the crash.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash southbound Highway 52 at 190th Street in Vermillion Township. Info will be posted at https://t.co/vIRHT9jheP — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) May 13, 2023