Fatal crash in Vermillion Township closes portion of Highway 52
VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A portion of Highway 52 is shut down on Saturday after a fatal crash in Vermillion Township.
The crash happened just before noon at Highway 52 and 190th Street. State Patrol says a sedan was traveling north when it veered into the southbound lane. There, it was hit straight on by a dump truck. The debris then hit a car that was following the dump truck.
The highway will be shut down in both directions for a "significant amount of time" from 200th Street to County Road 46, authorities say.
State Patrol says they are still investigating the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.