Greater Minnesota News

Fatal crash in Vermillion Township closes portion of Highway 52

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A portion of Highway 52 is shut down on Saturday after a fatal crash in Vermillion Township. 

The crash happened just before noon at Highway 52 and 190th Street. State Patrol says a sedan was traveling north when it veered into the southbound lane. There, it was hit straight on by a dump truck. The debris then hit a car that was following the dump truck.

The highway will be shut down in both directions for a "significant amount of time" from 200th Street to County Road 46, authorities say.

State Patrol says they are still investigating the crash.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 1:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

