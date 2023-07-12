Fatal crash causes backup on I-94 in Rogers
ROGERS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 northwest of the Twin Cities.
Per the patrol, the crash occurred on eastbound I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. A driver in a van left the roadway and rolled multiple times.
Traffic cameras showed a significant backup on I-94 following the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more details.
