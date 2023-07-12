Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Fatal crash causes backup on I-94 in Rogers

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 12, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 12, 2023 01:28

ROGERS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 northwest of the Twin Cities.

Per the patrol, the crash occurred on eastbound I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. A driver in a van left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

inx-rogers-fatal-crash-071223-12-51-4528.jpg
MnDOT

Traffic cameras showed a significant backup on I-94 following the crash.

inx-rogers-fatal-crash-071223.jpg
MnDOT

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more details.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 1:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.