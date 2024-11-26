Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured in Beltrami County crash

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

TURTLE RIVER, Minn. — Authorities say a 19-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a northern Minnesota crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bemidji Road Northeast and Island View Drive Northeast near Turtle River in Beltrami County around 10:40 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, deputies found two vehicles had been involved in the crash. The 19-year-old man died at the scene while the driver of the other car, a woman of an unspecified age, was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at the time. 

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said the 19-year-old driver had to be extricated from his vehicle. His identity will be released pending family notification.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Turtle River is located about 12 miles north of Bemidji.

