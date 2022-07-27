Fashion show fundraiser to support foster children with disabilities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- When you think of a fashion show, you probably think about the way people look. But there is a fashion show coming up in the northwest metro that has all the glam and all the heart.

Zoey Wangerin is a professional model. She's also a pro at the art of optimism. She shrilled with excitement as WCCO sat down to chat with her.

"Excited! I'm very excited! Yes, I'm ready, ready for this!" Wangerin said.

Zoey was adopted from China. Her sisters were adopted from Ukraine. They all have disabilities.

Zoey has a diagnosis of cerebral palsy. She also has a thriving career. She has shot ads for Target, Mall of America, and toy companies, too.

That's where Ms. Denisha, a model and modeling coach, stepped in.

"When I first met Zoey … I was like, 'Can we have a play date?' Like I just want to take her home right after camp," said Ms. Denisha, as she's called by her students. "I got here sponsored by the American Legion in Maple Grove. I sent them a proposal and they sponsored her, so she was able to come to my program."

Zoey Wangerin CBS

It was Zoey's zest that inspired Ms. Denisha to plan a fashion show next weekend to raise money for fostered and adopted kids with disabilities.

"It was a core purpose to how them what does it mean to start doing something that you love in the industry of modeling, but also giving back to the community. Because I believe that being cute is never enough. You know, knowing how to rock a great outfit is never enough. Give something back, let people know that we're more than that, we're more than just a pretty face," Ms. Denishia said.

And so Zoey is getting ready to model what life is really about.

"I definitely feel that she's living her dream and I just want to help her continue," Ms. Denishia said. "Her future is so bright!"

You can watch Zoey hit the runway at the Maple Grove-Osseo American Legion at 7 p.m. this Saturday.

You can also sponsor a foster or adopted child to get modeling lessons to help build their confidence.