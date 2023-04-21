Farmers Market won't return to Nicollet Mall this summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- In another blow to the status of Nicollet Mall as a popular destination, organizers have announced that the Farmers Market will not be making a return to the mall this summer.

Officials with the Minneapolis Farmers Markets said that they are choosing to focus their efforts elsewhere this year.

"There just wasn't the amount of foot traffic on Nicollet after the pandemic, with everyone working from home," Ashley Nathe, executive director and market manager, said.

Instead, they will focus on the original location off East Lyndale Avenue.

"With this being a 7-day-a-week market from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., it just seemed like the right move for us to make," Nathe said. "While we understand this is a significant change for everyone who shopped at the Nicollet Mall location, we encourage those shoppers to join us at the East Lyndale location."

That location will be opening next week, on April 29.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council said that they are looking forward to welcoming different, new and returning markets to downtown.

"New experiences along Nicollet are in the works. We expect to share the full summer calendar later in May," Leah Wong, with DID, said.