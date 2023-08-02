Faribault police seize pot plants for sale at tobacco store

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Recreational marijuana became legal in Minnesota Tuesday, but that doesn't mean businesses are clear to start selling weed yet.

Case in point: Police in Faribault say they seized nearly two dozen pot plants from a sale at a tobacco shop Tuesday afternoon.

"Several citizen complaints" brought police to Total Tobacco on Fourth Street Northwest just before 5 p.m., Faribault city officials said. They found 22 marijuana plants for sale, some of them with "THC concentration exceeding the percentage allowed for legally grown industrial hemp," the city said.

"Officers investigated the incident as a violation of Minnesota's newly enacted Marijuana statutes, and seized the plants based on probable cause," the city said. "No arrests were made."

Though possession and consumption of recreational marijuana, as well as home growing, are now legal in Minnesota, the state's Office of Cannabis Management, which will regulate retail sales, has yet to be established.

WCCO has reached out to Total Tobacco for comment.