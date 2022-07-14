Faribault police: Man who pointed gun at officers during standoff in custody

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- An hourslong standoff in Faribault ended early Thursday morning with a 39-year-old man in custody.

Faribault police say that the man confronted two other men who were walking along the 400 block of Central Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The two men told police that he pointed a handgun at them while yelling and swearing. The man then went back to his apartment.

Rice County deputies arrived at the apartment and tried to speak with the man, but he held a baseball bat and continued to curse before going back inside.

According to police, negotiators arrived on scene and heard the man yell "shoot me." Officials say they heard a window break, and then the man pointed a handgun at the officers.

Officers then obtained a search warrant and SWAT officers deployed munitions into the apartment. The man dropped his handgun, but refused to comply with officers. Officials say he walked towards his handgun, which is when SWAT officers shot him with less-lethal munitions.

The man was taken into custody shortly after 4 a.m.