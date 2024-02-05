Watch CBS News
Faribault police investigating man's suspicious death

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Police in Faribault say they are investigating a suspicious death following a welfare check Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 20 block of Mitchell Drive at 2:15 p.m. for a welfare check, according to the Faribault Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man.

Police released little information regarding the death or the identity of the deceased, but said the residence is being treated as a crime scene. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's identity and the manner and cause of death.

FPD requested the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in the investigation.

An update is expected from police on Tuesday afternoon.

WCCO Staff
February 5, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

