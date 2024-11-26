Faribault inmate dies after being found unresponsive, DOC says

Anoka-Hennepin schools need to slash budget, and more headlines

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after an inmate at a southern Minnesota prison was found unresponsive and later died.

The inmate was found at the Minnesota Correctional Facility—Faribault around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections said.

Staff tried to save the inmate's life, the department said, and they were transported in an ambulance. Medics pronounced the inmate dead at 1 p.m.

"Local law enforcement and [the Department of Corrections] are investigating the incident," the department said.

Officials gave no information about the inmate's cause of death.

Earlier this year, family and friends of inmates at the Faribault prison accused state officials of withholding information about a series of lockdowns. The advocates said it was not staff shortages that caused the lockdowns, but drug overdoses.