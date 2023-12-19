Family seeks answers in hit-and-run that left 76-year-old seriously hurt

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A woman is asking for answers after her 76-year-old mother was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Shoreview. It happened around 5:45 p.m. last Friday at the intersection of Lexington Avenue North and Ingerson Road.

"My mom is the sweetest person. She is just the most loving person, so caring, so many people adore her," Krista Scarvie said.

Her mother, Korey Thompson, was out on a walk that evening as she normally did before dark.

"It's just surprising that something so awful could happen to someone so kind," Scarvie said.

Thompson was a block-and-a-half away from her home, crossing Lexington Avenue North when she was hit by a car. The speed limit is 40-miles-per-hour.

The driver took off.

"Somebody saw it happen and, apparently, she flew in the air. And that person then pulled their car out in front of my mom's body to block her. We are so grateful for whoever that was. Thank you for saving her," Scarvie said.

Thompson is now at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, recovering from a traumatic brain injury, concussion, facial fractures, and a broken arm and leg.

"It's been really hard," Scarvie's husband Zachary said.

The family hopes she'll be able to return to her independent and active life once she recovers, though it will be a long road ahead.

"She is super healthy and takes really good care of herself, so this is really shocking to all of us and taking us time to realize how much has changed in such a short period of time," Scarvie said.

The family, with the help of neighbors, are now working to advocate for a crosswalk in the intersection.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver and the car, likely a Mercedes-Benz from 2003-2009. They don't know the color of the car, but said it's damaged.

"We have a lot of compassion for how scary that must have been and how awful that must have been. We all make mistakes, but you can still be a good person and come forward and take responsibility," Scarvie said.

If you know anything, contact the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office at 651-266-7331. You can remain anonymous.