Family of Tou Ger Xiong finally get justice

New details are emerging about the kidnapping and murder of a beloved Hmong activist

MINNEAPOLIS — Eh Xiong says his family is overjoyed and closer to getting justice for his brother, Tou Ger Xiong.

"We know it cannot bring Tou Ger back, but we also have a sense of justice," Xiong said.

He says this is the moment his family have been waiting for since finding out about his brother's murder.

Tou Ger was kidnapped and killed in Colombia last month after being held for ransom.

Investigators say the captors demanded thousands of dollars from Xiong's family and even after receiving payment killed him.

Three adults and a child are now charged with killing him.

Video from Colombian officials show the very moment two people were arrested.

Eh says he's had a previous interaction with the woman arrested.

"To have that kind of betrayal it just breaks my heart," Xiong said. "If they were able to do this to my brother, they can do it to someone else too."

The state department said in a statement, this is a troubling trend in Colombia. An alert from the U.S. Embassy warns tourists about using dating apps in that country.

The embassy says eight U.S Citizens have died under suspicious circumstances in Medellin Colombia from November through December 2023.

Xiong says while his brother did not meet a woman online, he's urging people to stay aware and hopes these now public arrests stop other families from going through what he's experienced.

"I truly believe this will send a message to anyone who's trying to harm foreign visitors or local people there," Xiong said.

A 3-day traditional funeral is set for Tou Ger Xiong next week.

The Xiong family hope to keep his memory alive through an endowment fund that will fight injustice and help troubled youth.

For more information, click here.