Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko

ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.

Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.

Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.