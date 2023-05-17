Family concerned for missing Mankato man's welfare, police say

MANKATO, Minn. -- Police in Mankato are looking for a man whose family is concerned for his welfare.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Baily Steven Zeck left his home on the 400 block of James Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday. He hasn't been seen since.

Baily Steven Zeck Mankato Department of Public Safety/CBS

Police describe Zeck as 5'9", 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, as well as tattoos on his face, neck, legs and arms.

Anyone with information about Zeck is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.