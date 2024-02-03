Falling tree lands on man's head in northern Minnesota, sheriff says
CHISHOLM, Minn. — A falling tree seriously injured a 66-year-old man Saturday morning in northern Minnesota.
The accident occurred a few miles north of Chisholm, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, while the victim and his family were clearing a recreational property.
The victim was on a tractor when the tree landed on his head. He's being treated at a hospital in Hibbing.
