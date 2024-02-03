Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Falling tree lands on man's head in northern Minnesota, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Feb. 3, 2024
Morning headlines from Feb. 3, 2024 01:25

CHISHOLM, Minn. — A falling tree seriously injured a 66-year-old man Saturday morning in northern Minnesota.

MORE: Shooting deaths of bartender, husband at Wisconsin sports bar shock community

The accident occurred a few miles north of Chisholm, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, while the victim and his family were clearing a recreational property.

The victim was on a tractor when the tree landed on his head. He's being treated at a hospital in Hibbing.

MORE: How to see if a skimming device has been attached to a store's credit card reader

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 3:00 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.