Falling tree lands on man's head in northern Minnesota, sheriff says

CHISHOLM, Minn. — A falling tree seriously injured a 66-year-old man Saturday morning in northern Minnesota.

The accident occurred a few miles north of Chisholm, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, while the victim and his family were clearing a recreational property.

The victim was on a tractor when the tree landed on his head. He's being treated at a hospital in Hibbing.

