Falcon Heights won't renew police contract with Ramsey County, documents show

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The City of Falcon Heights has decided to not renew its contract with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, at the end of the calendar year.

According to a release from the sheriff's department, the decision was made mutually, and both parties said this had been a topic of conversation since September 2020.

"The City and the Sheriff's Office have been exploring better fit partners since 2020," City Administrator Jack Linehan said. "The final decision to issue the non-renewal was the results of our Law Enforcement Contract Analysis study ... an in-depth look at satisfaction with the arrangement and our services received for the price we pay."

Back in 2020, the sheriff's department said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher first raised concerns about how best to provide public safety services to the city, which has a population around 5,000 people.

"Our primary concern with the relationship has always been the safety of the people living in the city and the risk to our deputies," Fletcher said. "Falcon Heights is not contiguous with the other communities that contract with us for law enforcement services. As a result, deputies sometimes travel long distances-at high speeds with lights and sirens activated-when responding to emergencies."

Contracts were renewed over the last few years during those discussions, but solutions failed to emerge.

"That won't likely happen again, as both the city and the Sheriff's Office agree it's time to look for other options," Fletcher said.

Falcon Heights officials say they will be using the next nine months to work with a consultant to see what their solution for 2024 will be, and said "all agencies are a consideration, including a restructured contract with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office."