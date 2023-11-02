Watch CBS News
Fairview Health Services to cut 250 positions by end of year

By Steve Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Fairview Health Services announced Thursday that it is eliminating about 250 positions from its hospitals and clinics by the end of 2023.

The Minneapolis-based health care system says the number of employees impacted is less than 1% of its workforce, with most of those employees in part-time positions.

In a statement, a Fairview spokesperson says the cuts come at a time when the industry faces "tremendous pressures," including "increasing labor costs, and payer reimbursements that don't keep pace with inflation."

Fairview operates 10 hospitals, 60 primary care clinics, and several specialty clinics in Minnesota, mostly in the Twin Cities metro area.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 4:26 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

