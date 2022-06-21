Watch CBS News
Weather

Extreme heat shatters car windows, buckles roads

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

Extreme heat shatters car windows, buckles roads
Extreme heat shatters car windows, buckles roads 02:58

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The recent triple-digit temperatures are presenting challenges for some drivers.

A WCCO viewer named Emily discovered her car's back windshield shattered Monday morning.

Eli Padilla with LaMettry's Collision in Inver Grove Heights says extreme heat, wind and pressure can sometimes do that to tempered glass.

"Lots of times even if you have a small crack or rock chip on the glass already, it'll have a starting breaking point that way," Padilla said.

Keeping the car cool, even cracking the windows, is the best move, according to glass repair experts.

"You could put it in a carport, a garage," said Ron Krier, the owner of Ron's Auto Glass. "You could cover it with a car cover."

Roads don't always fare much better in this weather. MnDOT shared photos on its Twitter account Friday of buckling pavement.

Their best advice to drivers is trying to avoid it, and calling 911 to make an emergency report.

mndot-buckled-pavement-3.jpg
MnDOT

Some people Monday skipped the cars altogether and decided to stroll down to the Grandview Theatre in St. Paul.

"Absolutely don't want to be out in this heat at all, so I went from my air-conditioned apartment, walked down to the theater, now I'm gonna go back to my air-conditioned apartment," said Sunderta Kaur, who saw "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Jennifer and Jamie Barrett saw "Top Gun: Maverick" as a way to stay indoors.

"Our actual plans today were to head to Stillwater and sit outside, but the heat just kiboshed that," Jennifer said. "Too hot."

Booth McGowan, a manager at the Grandview, says the staff was a little overwhelmed by the number of people who came to afternoon showings.

"Whenever it's really hot like this and there's reasons for people to go to movies, you know, it's exciting just to see people from the neighborhood and familiar faces coming in," McGowan said.

Hospitals reported very few patients with heat-related illnesses or complaints.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 9:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.