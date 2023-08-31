Watch CBS News
Mistreated exotic cats settling into new home at Sandstone's Wildcat Sanctuary

SANDSTONE, Minn. – Some exotic cats have a new home after some Minnesotans went on a rescue mission. 

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone says they set out for Michigan after an dealer there was forced to surrender more than 100 animals after alleged mistreatment.   

10p-vo-exotic-cats-save-wcco3yat.jpg
The Wildcat Sanctuary

The sanctuary brought four felines back to Minnesota. One is a fishing cat, native to Southeast Asia. They also took in two caracals and a serval, all native to Africa. 

The Wildcat Sanctuary is asking for donations through its website to help the cats recover from poor living conditions. 

