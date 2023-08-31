Mistreated exotic cats settling into new home at Sandstone's Wildcat Sanctuary

SANDSTONE, Minn. – Some exotic cats have a new home after some Minnesotans went on a rescue mission.

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone says they set out for Michigan after an dealer there was forced to surrender more than 100 animals after alleged mistreatment.

The Wildcat Sanctuary

The sanctuary brought four felines back to Minnesota. One is a fishing cat, native to Southeast Asia. They also took in two caracals and a serval, all native to Africa.

The Wildcat Sanctuary is asking for donations through its website to help the cats recover from poor living conditions.